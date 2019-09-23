Imran Khan goes to US in Saudi Crown Prince’s ‘private jet’

Pakistan Prime Minister flied to USA from Saudi Arabia in a ‘private jet’ of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman gave his private jet to the Pakistan Prime Minister as he left for the US after his two-day visit to the Kingdom.

Imran Khan has going to US to attend the attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Saudi crown prince stopped Imran Khan from embarking on a commercial flight to United States and asked him to travel through his private jet as he could not let his guest to travel via commercial plane.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also accompanied the prime minister.

Pakistan Prime Minister during his two days visit to Saudi Arabia PM held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other leaders.