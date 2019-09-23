Imran Khan to meet US President Donald Trump today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24 and address the session on September 27, will meet with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

The one-on-one meeting between Imran Khan and Trump is expected to take place around 10 pm (10:30 IST) Pakistan time today.

The meeting will be held at a time when Indian Prime Minister along with Trump, expressed all-out support for each other during a massive gathering titled “Howdy, Modi” in Houston.

Trump assured his support to India over its ongoing fight against terrorism and did not question of expressed concerns over India’s decision to revoke Article 370 that changed the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The presence of Trump at Howdy, Modi event has not gone well with Pakistan, which is eyeing at the upcoming meeting with the intent of acquiring Trump’s support in its stand against India.

The agenda of talks between Imran Khan and Trump would be focused on Kashmir and Afghanistan along with issues related to regional security.