Indian expats in UAE can now apply for Aadhaar card : Here’s How

Non-Resident Indians, including Indian expats in the UAE, with valid passports can now apply for Aadhaar, India’s unique identity card which was only issued to residents of India earlier.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come out with a circular stating that “NRI after his arrival in India, shall be entitled to obtain Aadhaar number”.

The modalities for application remain more or less unchanged, a UIDAI source said, adding that NRIs with Indian passport can now apply for biometric ID on arrival or by scheduling a prior appointment, thus doing away with the requirement for a mandatory 182-day waiting period.

The UIDAI circular said valid Indian passport will be accepted as proof of identity, proof of address (PoA) and date of birth document.

“In case NRI’s passport does not have Indian address, he shall be allowed to submit any of the other UIDAI-approved PoA documents as proof of address,” said the circular issued on Monday.