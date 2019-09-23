Indian girl diagnosed with rare auto immune disease in UAE

Neethu Shaji Panikker 20, who was visiting her husband in Sharjah, was diagnosed with a rare disease- autoimmune encephalitis, a condition in which the immune system attacks the healthy brain cells causing inflammation.

Neethu was referred to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Abu Dhabi as her condition worsened and by March 27, Neethu was on ventilator and has been there ever since.”The doctors at the hospital have done so much for us. I can never stop thanking them. How much I thank them, it will not be enough,” Neethu’s mother Lalitha said expressing her thanks to the doctors.