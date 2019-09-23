Indian scientist gets awarded in Global Startup Competition-2019 held in Beijing for break through in Cancer treatment

Odisha based researcher and entrepreneur Dr. Nusrat J M Sanghamitra was awarded the third prize for her nanotechnology-based Cancer treatment which injects anti-cancer drugs precisely to the affected cells.

In fact, it is a recognition for the state of Kerala too as her start-up company CyCa OncoSolutions was mentored and curated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). Cyca OncoSolutions had earlier won honors at the She Loves Tech India meet, organized by KSUM in Kochi recently. Following this, KSUM sent Dr. Nusrat to the four-day boot camp in Beijing and subsequently, she made her way to the global summit.

Startups from Germany and US bagged the first two prizes at the summit, which had lined up 15 women-led enterprises from around the world for the final round to present their imaginative and trail-blazing products and ideas.’ She Loves Tech’ is a global platform committed to building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women.