J&K : Major Terror attack foiled, 40 Kg explosives seized

Security forces averted a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as they recovered at least 40 kg of explosives along with other items in Kathua region on Monday. The explosives were recovered in the Dewal area of Billawar tehsil in Kathua district. A few days back, security agencies had recovered a bag full of arms and ammunition from a truck, which were being transported to the Kashmir valley from Lakhanpur.

Meanwhile, The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday claimed to have solved the murder cases of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary leader in Kishtwar region with four arrests — three alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militants and an overground worker.