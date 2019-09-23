Left Newspaper Finds the ‘Perfect’ Pic to Drive Home a Point Against P.M Modi? Check this Out

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged warm words of friendship in the Howdy Modi event. This is also one of the largest ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US. Meanwhile, Left-leaning media and leaders are busy trying to portray the event as a failure. Some of them even bring out the news of protests outside the venue, but nothing has managed to take the shine off the overwhelming reception the Indian prime minister got in the U.S.

Social media says CPI(M) newspaper Deshabhimani while covering the event Howdy Modi has managed to find a picture to drive home a point. Although the program had a huge number of participants, the daily managed to find a picture of a few empty chairs and then add it on their front page.

Social media is asking how the daily has managed to find this picture. There were over 50000 Indian-Americans in the event and the whole world media was quite amazed by the kind of reception Indian P.M got.