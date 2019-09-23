“Marad Flat Demolition Not Easy, Will Have Environmental Consequences,” Says M.M Mani

The Supreme Court of India has grilled Kerala Government on the issue of Marad Flat Demolition. Kerala Govt has been reluctant to execute the S.C order on flat demolition and today, Chief Secretary of Kerala was subject to some intense verbal firing of the S.C judge.

Justice Arun Misra asked how much more time the govt will need to execute the order. Meanwhile Minister of Electricity in Kerala, M.M Mani said that it won’t be easy executing the Supreme court order on Marad Flat demolition.

How did these people(flat owners) come there? Who is responsible for that? The court could have ruled that these flat dwellers should get compensation from them. All these had to be checked,” he said.

Mr. Mani stressed on the environmental issues that can arise with the demolition.