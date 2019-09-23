Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Crunchy Fried Soychunks

How to Make Crunchy Fried Soychunks

Grind together chilli, garlic, and ginger.

Mix in the chopped spring onion, flours, ketchup, vinegar, Soy sauce and salt.

Add flours and make a thick paste.

Boil the nuggets in water for 3 to 4 minutes or till soft, but not soggy.

Drain, add to paste, and marinate for 30 minutes.

Barbeque, grill, or deep-fry marinated chunks till crisp.

You may even spread it out in a shallow dish, drizzle butter, and bake.

Serve hot.

Ingredients

250g – soya nuggets

1 Spring onion with greens, finely chopped

1 piece Ginger

4 Cloves Garlic

3-4 fresh red or Green chillies

1.5 tbsp – Corn flour

1/2 tbsp – Rice flour

1 tsp – soya sauce

1 tsp – Tomato ketchup

1 tbsp – Vinegar

salt to taste

Oil for deep frying (optional)