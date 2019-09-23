Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cucumber Dosa

How to Make Cucumber Dosa

Grind the soaked white rice, grated coconut, cucumber chunks, salt and water to a smooth paste and add more water to get a loose consistency for the batter.

Heat a non stick tava on medium heat, smear oil and pour a ladle full of batter and tilt the tawa to spread the batter.

Sprinkle grated cucumber and little oil and cook covered until done and fold the dosa into half and remove from stove and serve.

Ingredients

1 cup – soaked white Rice

2 tbsp – grated Coconut

1/2 – Cucumber

3 tbsp – grated Cucumber (optional)

Salt to taste

3 tsp – oil