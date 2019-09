On the 29th day of hearing in Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the Supreme Court, the Muslim parties accepted that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. However, they insisted that no one knows the exact birthplace. “I am giving in to the argument that Ram was born there, but does it make the place a juristic personality? Nobody till 1989 claimed the place as juristic personality,” senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties, said.