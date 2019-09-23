P Chidambaram jabs Howdy Modi event, says all right in India except unemployment and mob lynching: P Chidambaram, Former union minister, and veteran Congress leader took time for a quick jab at the Howdy Modi event saying all right in India except unemployment and mob lynching.

He was visited by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh on Tihar jail today when he made this remark. Chidambaram is facing charges for alleged corruption in INX media case and is now in Tihar jail. It is noteworthy that, PM Modi while addressing 50 thousand American Indians on Sunday, while replying to ‘Howdy Modi’, said that everything is fine in India.

Justice Suresh Kait is scheduled to hear Chidambaram’s bail plea later today.