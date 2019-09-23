Possibility for heavy rainfall: IMD issues alert in various districts

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued alerts in various districts in Kerala as the agency has foretasted the possibility for heavy rainfall in the state. The IMD has predicted that from Tuesday onward heavy rain will hit the state.

A yellow alert has been given to 4 districts on Tuesday, 8 districts on Wednesday and 9 districts on Thursday. The air turbulence formed near Andhra Pradesh coast is the reason for the heavy rainfall.

The low-pressure area formed near Gujarat coast will turn into a storm but it will move to Oman coast. This will not affect Kerala.

Yellow Alert:

24/09/2019: Tuesday- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Malappuram

25/09/2019: Wednesday- Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram

26/09/2019: Thursday- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad