Rider comes without a helmet, but police confused whether to cut challan on seeing his head

A very rare case has been seen in Gujarat regarding helmets and challans, which you will also be surprised to know about.

Zakir Memon, a resident of Bodeli town of Chhota Udepur district, was caught by the police while driving without a helmet. But on seeing his head they were dumb smashed. Zakir’s head is too large that he confessed trying all shops to find a fitting size of helmet-but all in vain. Traffic police have said that Zakir’s challan is not cut in view of this problem, because he respects the law and he also has all the valid papers of the vehicle, although the problem of the helmet is very Is also bizarre.