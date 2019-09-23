Robotic technology to minimize risks of Spine surgery available at AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has obtained cutting edge technology which reduces risks of intraoperative complications significantly. The robotic technology uses imaging only once and the robotic system guides the doctor to put the screws and rods — needed to fix the spine — in the exact position on a real-time basis. This reduces the risk of intraoperative complications significantly,” Dr. Garg at AIIMS said. The risks of overexposure to radiation when the patient is subjected to repeated X-rays can also be nullified in this method.

For the patients, surgery using robotic technology means a smaller incision, less bleeding, reduced risk of complications and faster recovery, the doctors said. A 45-year-old woman from West Bengal, suffering from spondylolisthesis was the first to receive the new version of the treatment.