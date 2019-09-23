Saudi National Day: ‘Your day is ours; your happiness is ours’; UAE greets Saudi

Saudi Arabia is celebrating the 89th National Day on today. On the special day UAE has come greeting the people of Saudi saying that ‘your happiness is ours.

The President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday sent messages of greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

“We congratulate Saudis for their ever-accelerating accomplishments, leadership and qualified officials. We congratulate the King and the Crown Prince for the support of their people,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Tweeted.

The special video message shows the level of brotherhood and unity between the two countries and a montage celebrating togetherness shared by Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Salman.

“Your day is ours; your happiness is ours; and your accomplishments make us all proud. Our bond is unbreakable due to our brotherhood, love and common destiny”, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.