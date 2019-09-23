SHOCKING! Watch How this Inmate of an Old Age Home Under Cochin Corporation is Treated by superintendent Anwar Hussain

In a shocking video that surfaced on the Internet, an old woman, an inmate of an old age home functioning under the Cochin corporation was seen being mistreated by the superintendent of the old age home-Mr Anwar Hussain. Watch the video here:

The woman can be seen manhandled and it is reported that Anwar’s cruel reaction was for the old woman questioning his act of making the woman’s mentally unfit daughter do the chores at his home.

The girl was unlawfully kept at Anwar’s house and was made to do the work here. The old woman came to question this and was beaten and abused by Anwar.

Anwar Hussain had taken the lady for doing his house chores without the permission of people including the secretary of the Home. He has also usurped the money the lady has made by working at different houses. Asking him to return the money also provoked Mr. Hussain.

Other workers at the shelter home said that Mr. Hussain’s behavior towards the inmates has always been bad and that such instances of abuse have taken place before as well.