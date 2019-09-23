Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh in Tihar jail

Interim president of AICC, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has today visited Tihar jail to see the former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram.

Both the leaders reached the jail premises on Monday morning. Karthi Chidambaram, the son of jailed leader also visited his father.

Sources: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to visit Delhi's Tihar Jail today to meet P Chidambaram. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/yytkAD39zL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

Former union minister P.Chidambaram has been jailed by a CBI court on September 5 in INX Media Scam case. He was arrested by CBI on August 21 form his residence in Delhi. He was in CBI custody from August 22.

After the meeting the family of Chidambaram has shared a message in micro blogging site Twitter on behalf of the jailed leader. ” I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave”, the message reads.