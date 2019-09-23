Sunny Leone’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the actor surely nailed the look with her beauty.

Sunny completed the look with hand accessories and yellow heels by Truffle Collection. The sexy outfit is from Swapnil Shinde and accessories by Arvino.