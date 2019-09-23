“Thieves have no fear of the Delhi Police” tweets Delhi health Minister after robbery at his home

Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Sunday tweeted that thieves had broken into his home located in Saraswati vihar area and ransacked the premises. He posted pictures of his home showing details of the damage. He tweeted ” The thieves have no fear of the Delhi Police”.

A senior Police official said a police team is currently at his residence and is investigating the matter.

Jain holds several portfolios in the Delhi government. At present, he is the Minister of Health, home, power, PWD, industries, urban development & flood, and irrigation.AAP government is demanding control of the Delhi police which is now under Central government supervision.