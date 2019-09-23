Three arrested for allegedly gang-raping 7-year-old girl

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a dilapidated building near her school in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police said on Monday, 23 September.

The incident took place the previous Thursday, following which the three accused, who had sexually harassed the class 2 girl on previous occasions as well, were arrested, Bazarpeth police station’s inspector Yeshwant Chavan said.

The accused, identified as Navin Jasuza (24), Ajay Dehare (34) and Vikram Purohit (19), worked at different shops in Kalyan town here.

On 19 September, when the girl came out of school, they took her to an abandoned building nearby and allegedly raped her, the official said. The girl informed her parents about the incident, who lodged a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, the accused were arrested last Friday, he said. They were later produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till 24 September. Prior to the gang-rape, the accused had been sexually harassing the girl, the official said.