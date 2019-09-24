Actor Salman Khan gets angry at a Photographer during an event : Watch Video

Salman Khan launched the new season of Bigg Boss at Andheri Metro station in Mumbai and during the event, the actor engaged in a war of words with a photographer, who appeared to have blocked his way to the stage.

A video of Salman Khan reprimanding a photographer is going viral on social media. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen telling the photographer, “No one else has a problem except for you… you guys (addressing the other photographers) should do something about it.” Salman Khan then walked away but returned to say, “If you have a problem with me then the easy solution is to ban me.”