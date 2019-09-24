Building a strong foundation for marriage or another long-term committed relationship doesn’t happen in an instant. There are certain experiences couples go through over time that help them understand each other on a deeper level.

Before getting married make sure that you are having these experiences with your boyfriend…

Live together

“You’ll be able to find out how you live together, how compatible and how tolerant you can be toward one another. Sharing a living space will help you figure out what annoys and upsets you in regard to your differences, needs and priorities and whether the two of you can manage and accept them. Also, when you live together, you realize the importance of teamwork and respect while dealing with chores and responsibilities.

?Discover a hobby together

Pick a hobby or activity that you both have not tried before and you might end up exploring a completely new side of your future spouse. You will see how he interacts with others and responds to a new situation. If he bears a I-know-it-all attitude or is reluctant to accepting changes, you might have to deal with a stubborn spouse after marriage.

?Share responsibilities

Try sharing a few responsibilities together before tying the knot. You would understand how he handles the situation when it comes to sharing responsibilities.

?Travel together

You might have gone on weekend trips together but going on a longer vacation will help you understand your companion better. It is a great way to test your compatibility with him, and know each other better.

Successfully resolve a big argument

It might sound frivolous but it is really important to have a big argument with your partner once in a while. This surely is not a pleasant experience; it will not only help you sort out your differences but will also prove how strong is the foundation of your relationship.