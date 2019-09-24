Cyclone ‘Hikaa’ gains strength,will reach Oman coast by Tuesday night

The depression off the coast of Varavel-Gujarat has now turned in to a full-fledged Tropical cyclone. ‘Hikaa’ as it is named is now moving westward in the Arabian Sea and is likely to cross the Oman coast on Tuesday night, the MeT department said.

“Severe cyclonic storm ‘Hikaa’ moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past six hours and intensified rapidly into a very severe cyclonic storm over north-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin. The cyclone is likely to maintain its intensity for next six hours with wind speeds reaching 130-140 kmph and weaken gradually thereafter,” the IMD said.