DYFI Leader A.A Rahim Slams Howdy Modi, Gets a Fitting Reply From this Man. Check this Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 50,000 people of the Indian-American community at the Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the whole world could just not stop talking about it. The event was a huge success with an impressive turnout, but most of the Left leaders have been trying hard to downplay the success of the event. DYFI leader A. A Rahim, in a Facebook post, chose to highlight the protests outside the Howdy Modi event and stressed on the ‘unemployment’ and ‘hunger’ issues of the nation.

“Economic crisis in the nation. People losing jobs and dreams. The country is hungry. But he(prime minister) is in America. Last night, when two people who love racism where exchanging praises, there was an event like this outside,” he wrote sharing the pic of a protest.

Rahim’s Facebook post was met with severe criticisms in the comment section and one of the replies stood out for sharpness and sarcasm of the argument.

“After shutting down Muthoot branches in his own place, after forcing an auto-rickshaw driver to suicide, he is crying about the poverty and unemployment in the country,” he wrote on Facebook. Check out the original post.