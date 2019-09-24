Emiratisation plan’ for Dubai approved by Sheikh Hamdan

The Emiratisation plan for Dubai has been approved by the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This was been announced on Monday. The plan for Emiratisation in Dubai is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a series of tweets the Crown Prince has explained the vision behind the plan. The Crown Prince made it clear that the top priority is to provide a decent life to every citizen. And the main target in the plan is to provide a job for every citizen.

“People of UAE have proved themselves in all fields, and we are proud of their achievements. During the next phase, we will look at the challenges and obstacles that have affected the Emiratisation process, and work towards improving them, according to the needs of the labour market as well as the skills of our citizens”, Crown Prince tweeted.

Sheikh Hamdan had earlier this month directed the general secretariat of the executive council to lead the efforts of Emiratisation and human development in Dubai, in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the human resources department of the Dubai government, and other government and private sector institutions working on Emiratisation.

The team has given two weeks time to prepare a plan and launch initiatives keeping in mind the vision of the Dubai Ruler.