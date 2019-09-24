FIFA ‘player of the year’ awarded to Lionel Messi again

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has been awarded with the ‘Player of the year’ award by FIFA. The Argentinian player is getting the award for the sixth time.

Messi has beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to grab the best player of the year award for a record sixth time. He has last won the award in 2015. Messi has scored 54 goals in 58 games.

US football team captain Megan Rapinoe has won the women’s top award. She beat England team captain Lucy Bronze and US team vice-captain Alex Morgan.

Juergen Klopp, the coach of Liverpool has been elected as the best coach and Jill Ellis, the US national tram coach has been selected as best women’s coach.