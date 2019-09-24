‘Filmmakers wanted to see my cleavage, thighs’: Actress on ‘casting couch

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla has atlast opened up about her casting couch experience. The actress who rose into fame after the Netflix’ web series ‘The Sacred Games’ has revealed the casting couch experiences she faced in the industry.

Chawla revealed that she has faced five such situations till now – twice in Bollywood and thrice in south Indian film industry.

“Then came south and that was my biggest blow. I faced casting couch thrice. There was a time I was told to accompany a film director for a recce and I was told ‘I want to know every inch of your body’. I just started ignoring calls from then on”, she said.

“It happened quite recently, last to last year. I had to barge out of an office because of someone trying to insinuate an act and I will never do that. One filmmaker to see how my cleavage looks and one filmmaker wants to see how my thighs looked. This kind of stuff happens”, Chawla said about the casting couch experiences in the Hindi film industry.