Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US currency Dollar on today in the early hours of trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened marginally high at 70.72 gaining by 22 paise against the US dollar. On Monday the Indian rupee has settled trading against US dollar at 70.94.

The easing crude oil price in the global market, the foreign fund inflows and the positive opening of Indian share market has helped the rise of Indian rupee.