HBO wins over Netflix on 2019 Emmy Awards

After the battle for Emmy awards riddled into a tie last year, HBO came out as the winner scoring 9 more awards than Netflix at 71st Primetime Emmy Awards 2019.HBO’s “Chernobyl” won 10 Emmys, while “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” took home four and “Barry” scored three.

HBO had a record-breaking 137 nominations, out of which the premium cabler took home 34 awards. Amazon Prime Video also finished strong, with shows like “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were the stars of the ceremony. They took home 15 awards.