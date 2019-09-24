Huge earthquake : Four dead, over 76 injured

At least 4 people, including a minor girl, were dead and 76 others injured after a massive earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake, which according to reports was of 6.3 magnitude in Richter scale, lasted for 8-10 seconds, triggering panic and anxiety across the region. The epicentre of the earthquakes, which occurred at around 4.33 pm in the afternoon, was at the India-Pakistan border, near the Rawalpindi city in Pakistan’s Punjab province. People were seen rushing out of their homes and offices in panic in several places across the country.