An earthquake with an intensity of 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of the country on Tuesday evening.

According to Independent Scientific Organization (EMSC), “M6.1 #earthquake strikes 173 km NW of #Lahore (#Pakistan).” Effects reported by eyewitnesses:

According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan.