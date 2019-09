Huge fire breaks out at Dubai : Watch Video

A huge fire has broken out in Dubai’s Al Qusais area. A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson confirmed that a fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in Al Qusais.

“We were alerted at 2.31pm about fire in tyres warehouse. No injuries reported,” said the spokesperson.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Al Hemriya and al Karama fire station are still battling the blaze.

Video courtesy : khaleejtimes

Huge fire breaks out in Dubai’s residential areahttps://t.co/LideCSNSGp Videos by M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/6qs6kc96Ce — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 24, 2019

More details awaited…..