Did Sreenivasan Asked Vineeth to Join CPI(M)? Check out What the Actor Said

Actor, script writer and Director Sreenivasan has finally started an official Facebook page. He has done this after there were almost six fake Facebook pages made in his name, according to him.

“My friends have been using my fake id to spread their ideas. For instance, people said I asked Vineeth to join CPI(M) once, then not to join CPI(M). But I have never discussed politics with Vineeth. Every adult is capable of understanding what is happening around him. Advising is bad business. I never advise anybody,” he said. Watch the video here: