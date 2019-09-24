Indian expat deported for stealing 2 mangoes

An Indian expat working Dubai has been deported for stealing two mangoes. The Indian man aged 27 has been working in the Dubai International Airport as a luggage worker.

The Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday sentenced him a three month jail term and 5000 Dirham fines. He should be deported to India after paying fine.

The man has stolen two imagoes which worth 6 dirham in August 11,2017. He confessed to the police that he stole two mangoes from a fruit box that was shipped to India out of thirst. Police has summoned him on April 2018.

The accused can appeal against the verdict in 15 days.