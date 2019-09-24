Know what this brave woman done after seeing a 6-ft-long cobra near son’s pillow

The brave act of a mother has rescued their children from a possible bite from a deadly cobra. The woman after seeing a cobra near her son’s pillow acted bravely and rescued her children. The incident took place in Sultanpur near Gurugram in Haryana on Monday morning.

Manjali a house wife has seen a 6-feet large cobra near her sons’ pillow at around 1 am. She rushed out of the room and called neighbors for help. But as their house is in the outskirts of village nobody has responded.

Her husband Rajesh Kumar a cab driver has then returned home and called some villagers for help. They informed the wildlife official to help.

The couple shifted their children from the room . And they rolled the quilt up leaving the snake inside it. Half an hour later the wild life official arrived the spot to found snake coiled up inside the blanket, the snake weighing around 3 kg was rescued.