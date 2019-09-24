Man gets bitten by snake while playing : Watch Video

On a Facebook video posted by Reptile Hunter, the man is seen holding a snake with a brown and silver skin. He holds the snake near his face and blows air at the reptile several times.

Every time he does that, the snake becomes aggressive and tries to lunge at him. The irritated reptile tries to bite the man many times, but he manages to withdraw himself and keep the snake at an arm’s length.

Towards the end of the video, the man puts the snake on his head and mocks at the reptile. The next moment, he appears distracted as he looks sideways. That is when the snake puts its fangs on the man’s forehead.