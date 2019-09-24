Navratri 2019 : Air India to serve special food to passengers

Air India will include special food in all its classes over and above the regular meals on its flight to attract more passengers during the upcoming Navratri festival, a spokesperson has said.

The special menu during Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship Goddess Durga, will be available to passengers on all the domestic sectors of the national carrier, the spokesperson said.

The meals will especially cater to passengers who fast during certain periods during the nine-day festival or eat only some types of food.

‘The aim is to serve required onboard passengers who fast during the nine-day festival so that they don’t fly without eating,’ the Air India spokesperson said.

In a notice issued by the catering department, the airlines has asked the food to be cooked using rock salt.

‘Navratri is celebrated in various ways across the country. In north India, people cook delicacies using only rock salt. We finalised the special menu for passengers after having an internal discussion,’ said an airline official.