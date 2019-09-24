Festivals & Events

Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cashew Coco Halwa

Sep 24, 2019, 09:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

How to Make Cashew Coco Halwa

Grind cashew nuts, coconut, and milk to a smooth paste.
Fry maida with ghee till it’s light brown.
Add the cashew-coconut paste.
Add sugar and stir till the mixture thickens and forms a lump in the centre of the pan.
Add cardamom and nutmeg powder.
Remove from fire and press into a serving dish. Serve warm or cold.

Ingredients

Cashew nut – 1 cup
grated Coconut – 1 cup
Milk – 1 cup
Maida – 1 cup
Ghee – one and a half cup
Sugar – 3 cups
Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp
Nutmeg powder – 1/2 tsp

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close