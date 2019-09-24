Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cashew Coco Halwa

How to Make Cashew Coco Halwa

Grind cashew nuts, coconut, and milk to a smooth paste.

Fry maida with ghee till it’s light brown.

Add the cashew-coconut paste.

Add sugar and stir till the mixture thickens and forms a lump in the centre of the pan.

Add cardamom and nutmeg powder.

Remove from fire and press into a serving dish. Serve warm or cold.

Ingredients

Cashew nut – 1 cup

grated Coconut – 1 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Maida – 1 cup

Ghee – one and a half cup

Sugar – 3 cups

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Nutmeg powder – 1/2 tsp