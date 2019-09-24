NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar card: Details inside

Non-Resident Indians (NRI) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhar Card on arrival. The union government has issued a notification for this.

After the Union Government’s notification the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also issued a circular. ” NRI after arrival in India, shall be entitled to obtain Aadhar Number”, said the circular.

Valid Indian Passport will be accepted as a proof of identity, proof of address and date of birth document. If the NRI’s passport does not have an Indian address, then he will be allowed to submit any other UIDAI approved adders proof.

Under the present rule, a NRI can apply for Aadhar Card only if he or she has stayed in India for at least 182 days in the last 12 months.