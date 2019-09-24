Pakistan based militant outfit changes name to ward off global scrutiny

The Pakistan based Islamic terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name. The militant group which has been named as an ‘terrorist group’ by US and UN has changed its name to ‘Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir'(which roughly translates to “gathering of the descendants of martyrs of J&K”). This move is to ward off international pressure and scrutiny over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan.

Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the younger brother the founder leader of the group Masood Azhar, has taken control of the terror outfit. Azhar who has been designated as terrorist by India, US and many other nations and UN is bedridden as he is terminally ill .

Only the name of the group has changed and the leadership and the cadre remains the same. it was previously known as Khudam-ul-Islam and Al Rehmat Trust. The flag of Jaish’s new avatar is the same of its mother outfit with only change of word “Al-Islam” in place of “Al-Jihad”, they added.