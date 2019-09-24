PM Modi knows how to deal with terrorism from Pakistan,says Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to deal with terrorism and the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday while addressing the media on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session in New York. Trump made the remarks in response to a query about tackling terrorism from Pakistan.

Asked about the heightened conflict between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, the President said it will be great if PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan can “work out something” on Kashmir, distancing himself from any mediation between the two neighbours.

“It will be great if these two gentlemen can work out something on Kashmir,” Trump said, a day after he met Prime Minister Khan and once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.

This was their fourth meeting. The two leaders earlier met on Sunday in Houston and shared the stage at ‘Howdy, Modi’ gala event where they displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.