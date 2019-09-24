Samantha reveals her ‘bedroom secrets’

South Indian actress Samantha is happily married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple have always been setting relationship goals for others.

The duo have never been shy about revealing about their relation. Now Samantha has revealed some of her ‘bedroom secrets’.

In a recent TV show ‘Feet Up with The Stars’ hosted by Lakshmi Manchu the actress has revealed her bedroom secrets. The host asked about the 3 differences in bedroom from when they were single and now.

For this Samantha has given a witty reply. The actress revealed that Naga Chaitanya has a first wife and she comes in between them always. And Samantha also revealed that pillow is the first wife of Naga Chaitanya.

” Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things”, the actress said in the show.