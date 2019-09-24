Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Samantha reveals her ‘bedroom secrets’

Sep 24, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute
samantha

South Indian actress Samantha is happily married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple have always been setting relationship goals for others.

View this post on Instagram

My ? @chayakkineni ?? …. PC @shilpareddy.official ?

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

The duo have never been shy about revealing about their relation. Now Samantha has revealed some of her ‘bedroom secrets’.

In a recent TV show ‘Feet Up with The Stars’ hosted by Lakshmi Manchu the actress has revealed her bedroom secrets. The host asked about the 3 differences in bedroom from when they were single and now.

For this Samantha has given a witty reply. The actress revealed that Naga Chaitanya has a first wife and she comes in between them always. And Samantha also revealed that pillow is the first wife of Naga Chaitanya.

” Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things”, the actress said in the show.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close