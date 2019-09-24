Union Minister Giriraj Singh hints of his retirement after PM Modi’s second term

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hinted that he may retire from politics after PM Modi’s second term.

He was answering to press when they queried about the NDA’s chief ministerial face during the next assembly elections. Then he virtually ruled himself out of contention for chief ministership after the assembly polls next year. He said to reporters that he is nearing the end of his political career and his dream of full annexation of Kashmir to Indian union is already full filled by PM Modi.