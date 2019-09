The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) the transport regulator in Abu Dhabi has announced that unused bus stops will be converted into taxi stands. The ITC has announced this on Monday.

ITC has informed that 40 unused bus stops in the city has been converted into taxi stands. These bus stops were no longer being used as some of the buses were rerouted.

There is around 4000 bus stops in Abu Dhabi emirate and and around 2000 bus stops in the capital city alone.