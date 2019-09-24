US President Donald Trump Calls PM Modi ‘Father Of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. The meeting comes two days after both leaders were together at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ mega event in Houston during which they addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

President Donald Trump, taking majority of the questions, was at his animated best as he compared PM Modi to Elvis Presley and his ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. Trump also added that PM Modi is like the ‘Father of India’ and that he is adapt enough to face “radical Islamic terror.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a meeting at the UN Headquarters.

Talking on the issue of trade, President Trump said that, “We will have trade deal very soon.” PM Modi says, “I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India.”