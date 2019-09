A woman police constable has committed suicide after ‘harassment’ by her colleagues. The incident took place in Ballia district in Utter Pradesh on Sunday night. The 22-year-old constable had named two her colleagues.

The body of the officer was found in barrack at the Kotwali police station. The woman has hanged herself on the first floor of the barrack. She has left a suicide note in which she accused that her two colleagues had harassed her physically and mentally.