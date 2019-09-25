5-year-old boy gang raped at school by four nine-year-old boys

a five-year-old boy was gang raped at his school by four nine-year-old boys. The incident took place in Fakukhanya Primary School in Ekurhuleni, near Johannesburg in South Africa.

The boy was attacked in the classroom he was going to leave school. Four boys approached him and undressed him and raped him. The mother grew suspicious as her son did not return from school in the usual time . She asked the boy about the reason for being late the boy told the incident.

The mother of the boy accused that the school authorities had rebuffed her and asked her to approach police. But the police did not took case. The police did not took case because as per South African law the age of criminal responsibility is 10. So no case can bee took against children below the age of 10.