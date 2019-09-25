As P.M Modi’s Selfie With this Kid Goes Viral, Netizens Recall the Plight of the School Kid Who Wanted a Selfie With Kerala C.M

A young boy had got an opportunity to click a selfie with U.S President Donald Trump and Indian P.M Narendra Modi. Both world leaders were warm to the kid and spent quality time, giving him a picture he will cherish forever. The video of the leaders taking selfie had gone viral, and so did the actual selfie.

Meanwhile, social media users in Kerala cannot help but remember an old incident where a boy had approached Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a selfie.

It was about 2 years ago that a schoolboy, possibly a Left fan, tried to take a selfie with the chief minister. Mr. Vijayan was instantly annoyed, as he pushed away the students raised hands while staring at him angrily. The student was taken aback by the sudden angry reaction from the minister. Eventually, the boy was allowed to be in a photo with C.M.

Netizens are comparing both the instances and drawing attention to the way Indian prime minister interacted with a schoolboy which cuts a stark contrast to Kerala C.M’s approach.