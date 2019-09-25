Death threat to Salman Khan, Police on alert

The Police is on high alert as the Bollywood actor Salman Khan had been threatened by a message written on the wall of a Facebook page which belongs to a student organization SOPU(Student Organisation of Punjab University).

The post which appeared in September 16 reads “Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party have announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu’s court. Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry”, it added. The death threat comes as the date for the hearing of Salman’s blackbuck hunt kill nears on September 27.